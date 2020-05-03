WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — The federal government has decided to delay changing the way it determines funding for rural education after a bipartisan group of lawmakers, led by Sens. Susan Collins and Maggie Hassan, said the move would hurt hundreds of schools.

The U.S. Department of Education had planned to the eligibility methodology for the Rural Low-Income Schools Program. Republican Maine Sen. Susan Collins and Democratic New Hampshire Sen. Maggie Hassan led an effort saying the change would take eligibility away from more than 800 rural, low-income schools this year.

Collins and Hassan said late Wednesday the department has decided to put off the changes for at least a year.

“The Department of Education made the right decision. We are pleased that the Department listened to the bipartisan opposition to this misguided change. Had it not, more than 800 rural, low-income schools could have lost crucial funding and been forced to forgo essential activities and services, such as technology upgrades and expanded class offerings for reading, physical education, art, music, and distance learning,” Sens. Collins and Hassan said in a joint statement. “We look forward to working with the Department to serve students learning in our rural communities in Maine, New Hampshire, and across our country.”

