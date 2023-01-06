Families honor long-time crossing guard with 2nd annual 'Danny Day'

Danny Lowe lives with autism, and his career is a major part of his independence.

PORTLAND, Maine — Some Portland families got up bright and early Thursday to celebrate a man who keeps their kids safe every day.

Danny Lowe has been a crossing guard in Portland for 12 years… and has guarded the same intersection for nine.

Lowe lives with autism, and this career has been an important part of his independence. He’s also left a mark on the kids, so, they celebrated the second annual “Danny Day” to let him know just much they appreciate him.

"Whenever they’re coming up to my crosswalk, they always know I’m gonna be here to keep them safe," Lowe said.

He continued, "The fact that I’m so appreciated, that’s what keeps me going."

The kids decorated the intersection and even made cards and necklaces for Lowe. He said he plans to do this job “forever,” and the school faculty plan to honor him just as long.