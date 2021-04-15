Falmouth students build 'greenhouse classrooms'

The district is building greenhouses to be used as outdoor classrooms now, and then actual greenhouses, later down the road.

FALMOUTH, Maine — Greenhouses on the grounds at Falmouth Public Schools are not just for growing vegetables, they are also serving as outdoor classrooms.

"In Maine, we can use these year-round. If you have just a wedding canopy or something like that, you can't use that in the middle of December," said Justin Deri, garden/greenhouse manager at Falmouth Public Schools.

Deri said with CARES Act funds, they are able to build three 'greenhouse classrooms' with the help of students, who get classroom credit.

"It also got them to come to campus on their virtual days which got them off of their screens and allowed them to come onto campus and do something outdoors that is a hands-on learning opportunity," Deri said.

Sophomore Mason Quiet is one of those students.

"It's been an interesting year. It's nice to have something else to do besides our in-time class which was just on a desk. We can come out here and build something," Quiet said.

Deri said the goal is the eventually have the greenhouses provide vegetables for the district, but it will make for a cool learning space for now.

He hopes to have the greenhouses ready after April break.