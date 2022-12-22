Puerto Rican folk band highlights Hispanic culture for Maine students

The visit was part of an artist-in-residence program the school has thanks to a partnership with Mayo Street Arts.

Example video title will go here for this video

PORTLAND, Maine — The Fabiola Mendez Trio, based in Boston, paid an educational visit to students at East End Community School in Portland as part of an artist-in-residence program the school has thanks to a partnership with Mayo Street Arts.

The goal of the program is for students to learn different types of art through the eyes of new music, theatre pieces, and other artists.

"This gives students an opportunity to experience art forms that they may not encounter in their everyday life," Ian Bannon, executive director for Mayo Street Arts, said.

The Trio uses "el cuatro" as one of its main instruments, an instrument native to Puerto Rico that allows the band to focus on contemporary traditional folk music.

"Nosotros hacemos musica folclorica contemporanea es el titulo que le hemos dado porque viene muy insiprada del folclor de la musica Puertoriqueña de la tradicion," dijo Fabiola Mendez.

"We focus on folkloric contemporary music. It's the title we gave it because it's inspired by the folk of the Puerto Rican traditional music," lead singer Fabiola Mendez said.

With new rhythms, tunes, and dances, the students at the school were able to appreciate and learn a little piece of Hispanic culture through music.

"We hope for one that they learn to love music right, you know, and feel it in their bones," Bannon explained. "We hope that students know there are dozens of languages spoken here at this school, and we hope that students that speak Spanish at home feel that recognition."



"Creo que es importante que los estudiantes vean que no es solo pop o musica urbana, o hip hop," dijo Mendez.

"I think it's important that the students see that it's not just pop, or urban music, or hip hop," Mendez said.

She said Latinos' energetic music defines who they are.

"El mensaje siempre es que pensemos cuales son nuestras identidades, cuales son mis raices a cada una de las personas que estan escuchando, y como eso es tan importante para nosotros sentirnos orgullosos de quienes somonos, de donde venimos, y asi tambien poder enaltecer y compartir un poquito lo q somos con los demas," dijo Mendez.

"The message always is to think what our identity is, my roots to the people that are hearing. And that's important to us. Feel proud of who we are, where we come from, and also highlight and share with others who we are," Mendez said.

After the students were treated to the concert, they asked for one more song.



"One of the cool things about this is that the artists are selected by a committee of students and faculty here. Those are students in grades 1-5," Bannon said.

Mendez was accompanied by bassist and producer Juan Maldonado and percussionist and traditional güiro player Miguel Martínez.

The next collaboration at the school will be on Friday, Feb. 17. A puppet group called The Gottabees will perform "Go Home Tiny Monster." It's a non-verbal show for all students, including those who are deaf or hard of hearing

Students and family members are also encouraged to go to Mayo Street Arts and participate in its community-based activities and events all year round.

Learning about other cultures is more fun with a hands-on activity rather than from a book! A Puerto Rican folk band is teaching students a little piece of them through its traditional music. The story this morning on our @newscentermaine #MORNINGREPORT. pic.twitter.com/3z9ATQMng6 — Hannah Yechivi (@hannahyechiviTV) December 22, 2022