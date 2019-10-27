PORTLAND, Maine — The Department of Justice is awarding $1.25 million to bolster school security in Maine.

U.S. Attorney Halsey B. Frank said the grants will enhance student safety and help school districts prevent violence.

The largest grant of nearly $495,000 is going to School Administrative District 15, which covers Gray and New Gloucester.

The funding is part of more than $85 million nationwide to make schools safer by educating and training students and faculty, and supporting first responders.

