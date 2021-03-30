'Dirigo Reads' looks to expand into more schools

The program aims to put a brand-new book in the hands of every Maine first-grader, each month of the school year, by 2025.

BANGOR, Maine — A child’s reading skills are essential to their success in school, work, and life in general. A program here in Maine is looking to help children improve their reading abilities, one book at a time.

Dirigo Reads aims to put a brand-new book in the hands of every Maine first-grader, each month of the school year, by 2025.

The program was founded by Dan and Karen Cashman of Brewer. They say they’re looking to increase the number of schools participating in the program during the next school year.

According to the Cashmans, 26 communities spread over 10 counties are currently a part of Dirigo Reads. By the time this school year is finished, first graders in each of these communities will have ten new books to add to – or start – their own home library.

Over the course of two school years, Dirigo Reads will have distributed more than 9,500 books to first graders in participating schools.

“Reading is important on so many different levels," Dan Cashman told NEWS CENTER Maine. "We talk a lot about STEM: science, technology, engineering, and math, but without a foundation of being able to read, well, none of that matters."

Cashman added, reading is important for creativity and comfort. It’s not just about the education reading provides, but it’s also an escape for children.