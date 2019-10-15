PERU, Maine — Dirigo Elementary School in Peru was evacuated Tuesday morning after a custodian, and then other employees, noticed a gas odor in the building.

Students were taken to Dirigo High School and dismissed early from there at about 11 a.m.

Pamela Doyen, superintendent of RSU 56, which includes Canton, Carthage, Dixfield and Peru, said no cause of the odor was discovered, but emergency personnel and propane specialists inspected the school "from one end to the other" and determined it was safe for students to return on Wednesday.

Calls to the Peru Fire Department and the Oxford County Sheriff's Office were not immediately returned Tuesday morning.

