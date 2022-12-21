Damariscotta school evacuated due to bomb threat

Damariscotta police said all children are safely accounted for at the Central Lincoln County YMCA.

DAMARISCOTTA, Maine — Great Salt Bay Community School in Damariscotta was evacuated Wednesday due to a bomb threat.

The Maine State Police Bomb Squad responded, according to a release from Damariscotta police. Officials said there were no injuries and no suspicious packages.

Police said all children are safely accounted for at the Central Lincoln County YMCA, and parents can pick their children up there if they wish. As of noon Wednesday, police said they were unable to confirm the school's dismissal plans.

"We do not have any indication that this is anything more than a threat but we are handling with every precaution," police said in the release.

Damariscotta police said they would remain at the scene Wednesday and continue to work with partner agencies to evaluate the threat.