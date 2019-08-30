ORONO, Maine — Some college students are heading back to school and others are heading to college for the first time.

Move-in day can be exciting, but also a stressful time for families and college students.

To help families have as smooth and stress-free of a move-in day as possible, NEWS CENTER Maine asked our staff and viewers for their best college move-in day tips.

Arrive early and beat the rush. Colleges generally give a window of time for move-in and you want to make sure you're arriving on the earlier side so your unpacking and goodbyes aren't rushed.

Dress comfortably. If you plan to haul suitcases and mattresses, you don't want to be caught in something impractical.

Prop open your dorm room door. Not only will this help when you're making trips back and forth from the car, but it gives students a chance to say hello to all their new dorm neighbors.

Get contact information. This is obvious for students, but it's also a good idea for parents. Ask your child's roommate and R.A. for their contact information so you can reach out to them in case you ever have a problem contacting your teen.

Set a positive tone. This can be a stressful day, but it should also be a fun one. Remain calm and patient and remember that it will all get done! And parents, if you can, save the tears for until after you've left the dorm.

Or, just bring tissues...

Take pictures of your teen's first day of college and share them online using #wakeMEup.