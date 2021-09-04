Colby's Institute for Artificial Intelligence names director

Amanda Stent will lead the newly formed Davis Institute for Artificial Intelligence at Colby College.

The nation’s first small liberal arts college to create an institute devoted to artificial intelligence now has a director.

Amanda Stent will lead the newly formed Davis Institute for Artificial Intelligence at Colby College.

Stent has authored or co-authored more than 100 papers and is a regular speaker on the subject of natural language, which gives computers the ability to understand the human text and spoken words.

The institute was created through a $30 million gift from the Davis family and charitable foundation trustee Andrew Davis.