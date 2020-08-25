Colby College reports 5 positive COVID-19 cases

Colby students started returning to campus last week and classes are scheduled to begin Wednesday, August 26.

WATERVILLE, Maine — Colby College reported five positive COVID-19 tests Monday - three among students and two among staff, according to the Kennebec Journal.

The Kennebec Journal said, according to the college, the positive tests have occurred over the past month.

The three students who tested positive are not experiencing symptoms and are in isolation, according to the Kennebec Journal. Their cases are unrelated and were not contracted at Colby, Dean Karlene Burrell-McRae said.

As for the staff members who tested positive, according to the Kennebec Journal the college said the two employees who tested positive were retested and received two consecutive negative results. One of the staff members had been working remotely since March and the other was tested early in the process and has since left the college for a position elsewhere, according to the Kennebec Journal.

Colby students started returning to campus last week and classes are scheduled to begin Wednesday, August 26.