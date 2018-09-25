WATERVILLE (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- Officials at Colby College announced Monday that applicants will no longer be required to submit standardized test scores as part of the admissions process.

The change, which begins with the class of 2022, is aimed at reducing the rise of anxiety in high school students, increasing access for disadvantaged students, and placing more emphasis on applicants' overall achievements.

In a statement, Colby officials wrote that research demonstrates students from under-resourced backgrounds are disadvantaged by tests like the SAT and the ACT.

By going test optional in the admissions process, the college hopes to broaden accessibility and diversify its student population.

"Our test-optional policy is part of a comprehensive program," said Proto in a statement. "We want to be able to consider all of these students for admissions and to offer the most-qualified students everything they need to be able to attend."

Bowdoin College and Bates College, as well as well as several of their other liberal arts peers, have been test optional for years.

