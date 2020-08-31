Classes begin for University of Maine System

ORONO, Maine — In-person classes will resume Monday for the University of Maine System (UMS). Some students will be showing up for in-person classes while others take classes strictly online.
Going into the fall semester, the University of Maine President Joan Ferrini-Mundy said, "There is a little bit of nervousness, but also a little bit of confidence."
Throughout UMS precautions are being taken to keep students and staff safe. President Ferrini-Mundy said some desks and chairs have been removed from classrooms. This is so students and professors can stay 6 feet apart to prevent any possible spread of COVID-19.
"We've been planning very carefully and our teams here at the university are really committed, so we're ready," added Ferrini-Mundy.
The University of Maine System has a Safe Return Strategy to also protect students and staff.
Right now, the university is wrapping up phase one of the strategy, which was the COVID-19 arrival screening as part of move-in.
Phase two begins this week and involves retesting the same 12,000 people already tested within a week to 10 days.
Eventually, there will be a third phase where 2,000 COVID-19 asymptomatic tests will be taken at least every 10 days through Thanksgiving.