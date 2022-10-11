Casco Bay High School teacher awarded 2023 Maine Teacher of the Year

The Maine DOE and Educate Maine awarded Matthew Bernstein, a ninth-grade humanities and social studies teacher from Casco Bay High School in Portland.

PORTLAND, Maine — The Maine Department of Education announced the winner of the 2023 Maine Teacher of the Year in a news release on Tuesday morning.

The Maine DOE and Educate Maine named Matthew Bernstein, a ninth-grade humanities and social studies teacher from Casco Bay High School in Portland, with the award in a ceremony Tuesday at the high school, the release said.

"We are thrilled to announce Matthew Bernstein as Maine’s 2023 Teacher of the Year. Today we celebrate Mr. Bernstein’s love of teaching, his dedication to his students, and his leadership role in education,” Maine Education Commissioner Pender Makin said. “Mr. Bernstein’s students and colleagues at Casco Bay High School have described him as energizing, empowering, inclusive, a mentor, supportive, patient, and loving."

Back in May of this year, Berstein was awarded the 2022 Cumberland County Teacher of the Year. After being nominated among hundreds of teachers in the state, he became one of four finalists for the 2023 Maine Teacher of the Year in August, according to the release.

"Bernstein’s pedagogy is centered around student voices and student activism," the release wrote. "He believes that the purpose of education is to help students find their way of contributing to a more equitable world. He is passionate about creating opportunities for students to experience joy and belonging at school on a daily basis and, to that end, he believes in cultivating meaningful relationships with students, often through his work as a ninth-grade crew advisor, that are grounded in deep listening and holistic support."

You can find Bernstein playing or coaching soccer and basketball, as well as finding Portland's best slice of pizza or simply reading a book in his spare time away from teaching, the release said.

"I'm extremely grateful that Mr. Bernstein is getting the recognition that he deserves after years of being a role model for me and so many others," Yusur Jasim, a former student who nominated Bernstein, said in the release. "With all of his hard work, kindness and compassion I'm in a true awe of the human that Mr. Bernstein is, all I can hope for is to be the kind of educator that he is."