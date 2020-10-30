Calais schools move to fully remote learning until end of November amid rise in local COVID-19 cases

Calais is located in Washington County, which was reclassified as "yellow" on Friday, indicating a moderate level of community risk.

CALAIS, Maine — Due to a rise in local COVID-19 cases, all Calais School Department students will move to fully remote learning for about a month, beginning on Monday, Nov. 2.

As of Friday, Oct. 30, the district plans to reopen to in-person learning on Monday, Nov. 30. However, Superintendent Ron Jenkins also said they will revisit this decision weekly. If it is deemed in the best interest of students to return to school at an earlier date, students and parents will be notified.

Calais is located in Washington County, which was reclassified as "yellow" on Friday. A "yellow" designation indicates a moderate level of community risk. Somerset County and Waldo County are also "yellow"; all other counties are designated "green."

"In Washington County, the site of the Second Baptist Church outbreak, the new two-week, population-adjusted case rate is four times higher than it was last week," the Maine Department of Education said in a press release Friday.

As of Thursday, Oct. 29, there were a total of 27 cases associated with an outbreak at the Second Baptist Church in Calais.