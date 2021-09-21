Brunswick school officials address hazing allegations among student-athletes

The alleged behavior took place while on a football team retreat at Thompson's Point in August, according to a letter from the superintendent

BRUNSWICK, Maine — Allegations of hazing, harassment, and bullying among students on the Brunswick High School football team have surfaced.

According to a letter from superintendent Phillip Potenziano to parents Thursday, the alleged behavior happened on a team retreat at Thompson's Point in August. The violation of school rules is under investigation, Potenziano said, so no details can be released at this time.

"Playing sports for Brunswick High School is a privilege, not a right; I expect our student-athletes to always act appropriately and with character and integrity, not only on our athletic fields and competitions but also in school and in the community," Superintendent Phillip Potenziano said in an email to NEWS CENTER Maine.

NEWS CENTER Maine also obtained a copy of talking points from a meeting between administrators, coaches, and the team. In which, it says players have their coaches' full support to speak up and cooperate with investigators.

"We cannot stress enough that any retaliation, bullying, harassment, or other attempt to threaten or intimidate anyone, to pressure someone about what to say or not say, to shun someone for participating in the investigation, or to interfere in the investigation in any way whatsoever will not be tolerated," it says in the document.