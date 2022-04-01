Bowdoin College president announces departure

"Serving the college is the privilege of my professional life, and being a part of the Bowdoin community is a joy."

PORTLAND, Maine — The president of Bowdoin College announced Tuesday that he is stepping down at the end of the academic year 2023.

Clayton Rose, who began his tenure in 2015, is the 15th president at the college. His term will officially end on June 30, 2023, at the end of Bowdoin's 222nd academic year, according to a news release issued by the college on Tuesday.

"I have reached this decision after considerable thought, and it was not taken easily," Rose wrote in the release. "Serving the college is the privilege of my professional life, and being a part of the Bowdoin community is a joy."

Trustees with the Bowdoin College Board accepted Rose's decision "with great reluctance," board Chair Robert White wrote in a separate release. "We wouldn't be here without Clayton's vision, steadfast leadership, quiet confidence, and his insightful ability to bring people together for common ends."

Rose spent nearly two decades in finance before joining the leadership team at Bowdoin. He earned his undergraduate degree and master's degree in business administration from the University of Chicago but returned later to a graduate studies in sociology at the University of Pennsylvania to study "issues of race in America," earning his master's degree in 2005 and his doctoral degree in 2007, the release states.

"With Bowdoin stronger than it has ever been in virtually every regard and with the clear prospect of life on campus and everywhere else returning to normal in the months ahead as we learn to live with the ups and downs of the virus, the end of the next academic year will be the right time to welcome a new president to the college," Rose wrote in the announcement.