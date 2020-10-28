Boothbay Region Land Trust helps teachers with outdoor learning

As teachers continue to think outside the box on how to make the most out of education during a pandemic, the BRLT offers a helping hand for outdoor learning.

LINCOLN COUNTY, Maine — While educators navigate new ways to teach their students during a global pandemic, many are finding the opportunity to teach in a new learning environment. This is not just happening online, but many are taking their teaching to the great outdoors.

That's why the Boothbay Region Land Trust (BRLT) is now offering a nature kit loaning program now available to teachers and schools across the peninsula of the Boothbay region.

According to the Boothbay Register, BRLT’s educational kits provide four focus areas for nature-based learning: birds, trees, mammals, and schoolyard ecology.

Each kit has suggested activities as well as a variety of equipment designed to provoke curiosity and interest, as well as to support hands-on observations in nature for up to 20 students.

Kits are adaptable to a span of ages, and teachers have the flexibility to use the kits in varying ways that suit their curriculum and learning objectives.

Each kit can be checked out for up to a week, free of charge, to all schools in the region. Upon return, all kits will be fully sanitized before becoming available for check out to another group.

To sign up for a kit, educators should contact Tracey Hall at thall@bbrlt.org