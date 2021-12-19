Boothbay Region Elementary Schools to go remote after COVID-19 case increase

According to a letter from Superintendent Robert Kahler, BRES will go remote from Dec. 20 to Dec. 23. Boothbay Region High School will remain in-person

BOOTHBAY HARBOR, Maine — Boothbay Region Elementary School will move to remote learning this week after seeing an uptick in COVID-19 cases. According to a letter from Superintendent Robert Kahler posted on the AOS 98 website, BRES will move completely remote the week of Dec. 20 through Dec. 22 before the holiday break.

Kahler write in the letter the switch remote learning is out of an abundance of caution "due to an increase in the number of positive cases of COVID-19 at the Elementary School since Friday and the number of students that have to quarantine."

"I want to recognize and thank our staff, some of whom have been contact tracing all weekend and we still have some more to do Monday. I also want to thank parents and students for their continued cooperation. I know that it is challenge to make changes to normal routines and arrange for your children to be at home during remote learning," writes Kahler.

Kahler says in the letter that Principal Kurr will contact families with more specific information on how to collect work or other needed items for students.

According to the letter, the closure will not impact Boothbay Region High School and they will continue in-person learning on Monday. Superintendent Kahler writes in the letter, "They have not seen the same increase and due to the large number of students fully vaccinated allowing them to continue to attend in person learning safely."

BRES Remote Learning for Monday 12/20, Tuesday 12/21, Wednesday 12/22. BRHS will have regular instruction. Posted by Boothbay Region Elementary School on Sunday, December 19, 2021