Maine students, teachers adapt to change after building floods

Pre-K thru eighth graders were moved to the high school while their building undergoes extensive flood repairs after pipes burst.

BOOTHBAY HARBOR, Maine — On Feb. 5, Maine was coming out of its coldest day in years.

No pipes were safe, and that was especially true at Boothbay's combined elementary and middle school.

Multiple pipes burst, sending five gallons of dirty water per minute splashing on floors and seeping through walls.

Superintendent Robert Kahler said Thursday his staff is still trying to determine how long the extensive repairs will take. He added they would easily cost more than $1 million.

While workers fixed the building, the district moved the high schoolers online and sent the younger grades to the high school, a foreign and smaller building.

Fourth-grade teacher Jen Lassen was sharing a classroom with another fourth-grade class. She said the kids have shown remarkable resilience.

"The kids have adjusted so, so well," she said. "They are resilient. They’ve adapted to the change. Last night at a basketball game, I even heard that some kids are enjoying being with all of their other friends in the different classes. They’ve been wonderful. They really have."

It might be shared, but at least Lassen has a room.

Jessica Nadeau earns her money getting kids to express themselves in her art classes. Emotionally, some of her students are now working with a fresh canvas.

"Some of the kids that have never settled in in pre-k and [kindergarten] are starting to settle in, which is, kind of — they’re surviving," she said. "You have to be flexible when you’re a survivor."

Pressure bursts pipes. It also pushes communities like Boothbay Harbor closer together.