School officials investigate cause of flood at Boothbay Region Elementary

Next week, high schoolers will learn remotely while elementary students will attend in-person classes at the high school as school officials investigate the flood.

BOOTHBAY HARBOR, Maine — Elementary students have this week off while high schoolers prepare to shift to online learning for the next few weeks after a weekend sprinkler malfunction flooded Boothbay Region Elementary School, the school district announced Sunday evening.

Crews responded just after one in the morning Sunday to a fire alert. Nick Upham, chief of the Boothbay Harbor Fire Department, said upon arrival they realized the sprinkler system was broken.

“When we were walking, it was one to two inches of standing water … Falling through the ceiling and the walls,” Chief Upham said Monday.

Upham said the sprinklers were shut off and the water stopped flooding within minutes. He said a cause for breakage was not determined.

“It’s pretty bad,” Superintendent Robert Kahler said. “But until we get things cleaned up we’re not exactly sure how bad it is.”

Kahler said students were not using the elementary school for the remainder of the week and all classes were canceled.

Students at the high school next door will start remote learning Thursday while staff will move elementary supplies over to the school. Next week, high schoolers will remain remote while elementary students will attend in-person classes at the high school.

“We’re going to assess it day-by-day, but the overall goal is to get everyone in person as soon as possible, but we just don’t have the answers yet,” Superintendent Kahler said.

Kahler added electricians and plumbers were at the elementary school Monday investigating the cause of the breakage.

The superintendent said talks were brought up surrounding the aging condition of the two buildings and said it’s too early to tell if that exacerbated the severity of the sprinkler breakage.

“It certainly is a topic of discussion,” Kahler said. He said a meeting was planned this week prior to the incident to discuss possible renovations to the infrastructure, but that meeting is now shelved for an emergency meeting surrounding the immediate safety of the elementary school.

For students at the high school, moving to remote learning is an uncomfortable normality they’ve seen disrupt every year for the last four school years now.

“It kind of sucks,” Luke Morley, a junior, said. “But it kind of sometimes makes it easier, it is what it is.”

For senior class president Sydney Blake, the process of preserving in-person learning for elementary school students is a sacrifice she is willing to make.

“It sucks because the seniors haven't had a full year in person their entire high school career,” Blake said. “But it is a little easier for us to learn with tech than it is for [elementary students].”

Superintendent Kahler said the high school voluntarily postponed its spirit week to help the elementary students transition to in-person classes at the high school. He added the investigation into how the sprinklers broke and possible repairs could go on for weeks.