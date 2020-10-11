Bonny Eagle Middle School nurse named School Nurse of the Year

Donna Jordan, the school nurse at Bonny Eagle Middle School, has been named the 2020/2021 School Nurse of the Year by the Maine Association of School Nurses.

BUXTON, Maine — The Maine Association of School Nurses (MASN) has named the 2020/2021 School Nurse of the Year: Donna Jordan of Bonny Eagle Middle School in Buxton.

MASN says the award "acknowledges a member of the MASN who demonstrates excellence in school nursing practice, and leadership in the profession."

"Our School Nurses are true heroes, and work tirelessly to ensure the health and safety of everyone in their school community," Maine Department of Education Commissioner Pender Makin said in a release Tuesday. "Congratulations to Mrs. Jordan on this tremendous honor, in a time that is so very demanding of school nurses in particular."

Jordan told NEWS CENTER Maine she is "honored" and "blessed" to be recognized as the School Nurse of the Year. She says she was nominated by her colleague Jessi Woodman, the school nurse at Edna Libby Elementary School in Standish. Jordan said being nominated by a peer is an honor.

Jordan has been a registered nurse since 1987, but she discovered school nursing and fell in love with it. She became the Bonny Eagle school nurse back when her kids were in 7th and 8th grade there, to be more involved in their daily schedule. But when they grew up and graduated, she didn't want to leave.

"I finally found my niche after all my years of nurse and just fell in love with school nursing," Jordan said.

She's now in her sixteenth year as the school nurse.

Jordan says school nursing is the hardest nursing job she's ever had, especially this year amid the coronavirus pandemic. She says because the school is in a rural area, some kids have a hard time getting access to health care.

"Being that resource for the community is needed and I'm glad the school nurses can fill that void," Jordan said, though she said of course, school nurses don't replace doctors.

She said it's hard to put into words how 2020 has been because of the pandemic.

"If anything, what it’s done is put some validation to our skills," Jordan said. "We are the new frontline. We’ve been planning this return [to school] since March. [...] Our job never stopped."

MASN says Jordan has been described by one colleague as the “staple health professional” in a building of over 800 students and 100 staff members. Her school principal describes her as “a true professional who brings all she is to her position.”

In her career at Bonny Eagle Middle School, MASN says Jordan "has worked tirelessly as a champion for multiple causes."

"Her influence at the school and within the district is seen through committee appointments at the local and state level, in her training and educational roles, and as the recipient of several funded grants," MASN said.

Jordan is a member of both the National Association of School Nurses (NASN) and MASN and has served on the board of MASN for the past five years as treasurer. As one supporter said, “she is a natural-born leader...perceptive, caring, extremely bright, and always willing to go the extra mile for her school children and for her peers.”