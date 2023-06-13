Boat-to-walking tour teaches value of plant life on Maine island

Participants will take a 20-minute boat ride from Castine to Holbrook Island, where a walk will be led by forager and author, Tom Seymour.

CASTINE, Maine — A number of local organizations are teaming up with a wildlife conservationist to teach Mainers about the value of plant life found on one Maine island.



The Wilson Museum, Maine Maritime Academy, and Friends of Holbrook Island Sanctuary are offering a unique boat-to-walking tour of Holbrook Island next Tuesday.

Participants will take a 20-minute boat ride from Castine to the island, where a walk will be led by forager and author, Tom Seymour.

The goal is to learn about the value of the island's ecosystem and the need to preserve Maine’s natural sanctuaries.

"Really interesting to get to learn about the edible and medicinal value of the plants," Haley Blake, education coordinator for the Wilson Museum, said. "To learn not only what's available in our natural environment, but also how we can interact with it, and the value that it brings. So hopefully, the more we know about it the more we can value what’s around us, and care for it."



Next Tuesday's tour is part of the museum's program series "Connecting to Collections: Curiosity, Culture, Climate."

United States Coast Guard-approved life jackets and closed shoes are required to board the boat. A few will be made available courtesy of Maine Maritime Academy. Participants are encouraged to bring their own life jackets.

As for the walking tour on Holbrook Island, sturdy walking or hiking shoes, long pants, water, sunscreen, and bug spray are recommended.

The vessels are provided by Maine Maritime Academy.

Dana Willis, operations manager for the Maine Maritime Academy said they are happy to support these education programs and to provide boats to transport the participants.

MMA also has a vested interest in preserving natural habitats for plant and marine life, like that of Holbrook Island and Holbrook Island Sanctuary.

"The Island is a preserve. Plant and animal life is undisturbed there. There’s no camping, just day visits only," Willis explained.

To take advantage of this program, go to the Wilson Museum Calendar of Events webpage to register there. Space is limited to 24 participants.