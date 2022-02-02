Bill aims to revamp Maine's tech programs

Suggestions include moving from a two-year to a four-year program and hubs specializing in particular skills.

AUGUSTA, Maine — State Sen. Mattie Daughtry, D-Brunswick, filed a bill to revamp the state's career and technical education — or CTE.

If LD 680 passes, it will create a task force to gauge tech programs across Maine and then possibly form a plan to develop four-year programs instead of two-year programs and maybe central hubs focusing on specific fields.

"How do we make it work for students across our state? And does that mean completely changing the model?" Daughtry asked in a Wednesday interview. "Does that mean having different centers based on locality and demand?"

Wilson Hess heads the state board of education's technical education committee. He supports the bill and, as part of his job, Hess said he has watched CTE students learn everything from engineering to microbiology and do so with uncommon enthusiasm.

"Students are learning and applying the theory in a hands-on way," he said. "And you get bright and motivated students who are just so excited about learning."

Paul Perzanoski is superintendent of the Region 10 Technical High School in Brunswick. When the Legislative Education and Cultural Affairs Committee debated the bill Wednesday morning, Perzanoski testified the legislation was necessary for his kids. And his kids were essential to fill crucial job openings in America's economy.

"We have gone from about 260 students a few years ago to 300 students this year," he said. He added that 300 more applicants awaited next year's courses.

LD 680 passed unanimously out of committee on Wednesday, slating it for debate in front of the full Maine Senate.