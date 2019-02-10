LIMESTONE, Maine — Maine schools took four of the top 1,000 spots nationwide in a new ranking of the best public high schools in the country, according to Niche, a Pittsburgh-based provider of information on neighborhoods, colleges and K-12 schools.

Niche also ranks the schools locally by state, county and major city or town, and grades them through various subcategories like teachers, STEM and athletics.

The website details its methodology, which includes the factors considered and respective weights. Among them, "academics grade" is 60%, while "culture and diversity grade," "parent/student surveys on overall experience" and "teachers grade" make up 10% each, followed by four factors of 2.5% weight.

RELATED: Small Maine high school ranked 2nd best in the country

RELATED: MSSM ranked No. 2 U.S. News Best High School

Maine School of Science & Mathematics

NEWS CENTER Maine

Overall Grade: A+

Students: 145

Student-Teacher Ratio: 8:1

Proficiency: 90% Reading, 90% Math

Graduation Rate: 90%

Niche

No. 1 in Maine

No. 1 for Teachers in Maine

No. 1 for College Prep in Maine

No. 1 for STEM in Maine

No. 7 for Teachers in Nation

No. 29 Magnet in Nation

No. 59 for STEM in Nation

No. 82 in Nation

No. 157 College Prep in Nation

Cape Elizabeth High School

NEWS CENTER Maine

Overall Grade: A+

Students: 515

Student-Teacher Ratio: 12:1

Proficiency: 87% Reading, 72% Math

Graduation Rate: 95%

Niche

No. 2 in Maine

No. 2 for Athletes in Maine

No. 2 for College Prep in Maine

No. 2 for STEM in Maine

No. 4 for Teachers in Maine

No. 161 for Athletes in Nation

No. 314 for Teachers in Nation

No. 468 in Nation

No. 480 for STEM in Nation

No. 620 for College Prep in Nation

Yarmouth High School

NEWS CENTER Maine

Overall Grade: A+

Students: 502

Student-Teacher Ratio: 12:1

Proficiency: 87% Reading, 72% Math

Graduation Rate: 95%

Niche

No. 3 in Maine

No. 3 for Teachers in Maine

No. 3 for College Prep in Maine

No. 6 for STEM in Maine

No. 13 for Athletes in Maine

No. 290 for Teachers in Nation

No. 541 in Nation

No. 713 for STEM in Nation

No. 846 for College Prep in Nation

Falmouth High School

NEWS CENTER Maine

Overall Grade: A+

Students: 704

Student-Teacher Ratio: 11:1

Proficiency: 92% Reading, 77% Math

Graduation Rate: 95%

Niche

No. 4 in Maine

No. 4 for College Prep in Maine

No. 5 for STEM in Maine

No. 7 for Teachers in Maine

No. 17 for Athletes in Maine

No. 672 for STEM in Nation

No. 736 in Nation

Scarborough High School

NEWS CENTER Maine

Overall Grade: A

Students: 996

Student-Teacher Ratio: 12:1

Proficiency: 77% Reading, 59% Math

Graduation Rate: 95%

Niche

No. 1 for Athletes in Maine

No. 5 in Maine

No. 5 for Teachers in Maine

No. 7 for College Prep in Maine

No. 13 for STEM in Maine

No. 98 for Athletes in Nation

No. 417 for Teachers in Nation

Greely High School

NEWS CENTER Maine

Overall Grade: A

Students: 632

Student-Teacher Ratio: 10:1

Proficiency: 82% Reading, 67% Math

Graduation Rate: 95%

Niche

No. 5 for College Prep in Maine

No. 6 in Maine

No. 8 for STEM in Maine

No. 24 for Athletes in Maine

No. 24 for Teachers in Maine

Camden Hills Regional High School

NEWS CENTER Maine

Overall Grade: A

Students: 695

Student-Teacher Ratio: 12:1

Proficiency: 82% Reading, 57% Math

Graduation Rate: 92%

Niche

No. 7 in Maine

No. 8 for Teachers in Maine

No. 8 for College Prep in Maine

No. 9 for STEM in Maine

No. 86 for Athletes in Maine

Brunswick High School

NEWS CENTER Maine

Overall Grade: A

Students: 735

Student-Teacher Ratio: 10:1

Proficiency: 82% Reading, 52% Math

Graduation Rate: 92%

Niche

No. 8 in Maine

No. 9 for College Prep in Maine

No. 20 for STEM in Maine

No. 21 for Athletes in Maine

No. 37 for Teachers in Maine

Casco Bay High School

NEWS CENTER Maine

Overall Grade: A-

Students: 378

Student-Teacher Ratio: 14:1

Proficiency: 67% Reading, 32% Math

Graduation Rate: 92%

Niche

No. 4 for Diversity in Maine

No. 6 for College Prep in Maine

No. 9 in Maine

No. 16 for Teachers in Maine

No. 36 for STEM in Maine

No. 101 for Arts in Nation

Orono High School

NEWS CENTER Maine

Overall Grade: A-

Students: 347

Student-Teacher Ratio: 11:1

Proficiency: 67% Reading, 52% Math

Graduation Rate: 92%

Niche

No. 7 for Athletes in Maine

No. 10 in Maine

No. 12 for College Prep in Maine

No. 17 for STEM in Maine

No. 46 for Teachers in Maine

MORE OVERALL STATE RANKINGS

No. 11: Baxter Academy for Tech & Sciences (Portland)

No. 12: Mt. Desert Island High School (Bar Harbor)

No. 13: Kennebunk High School (Kennebunk)

No. 14: Wells High School (Wells)

No. 15: Islesboro Central School (Islesboro)

No. 16: Bangor High School (Bangor)

No. 17: Portland High School (Portland)

No. 18: York High School (York)

No. 19: Gorham High School (Gorham)

No. 20: Marshwood High School (South Berwick)

No. 21: Greenville Consolidated School (Greenville)

No. 22: Deering High School (Portland)

No. 23: Hampden Academy (Hampden)

No. 24: Freeport High School (Freeport)

No. 25: South Portland High School (South Portland)

No. 26: Winthrop High School (Winthrop)

No. 27: Boothbay Regional High School (Boothbay Harbor)

No. 28: Deer Isle-Stonington High School (Deer Isle)

No. 29: Monmouth Academy (Monmouth)

No. 30: Morse High School (Bath)

No. 31: Maranacook Community High School (Readfield)

No. 32: Rangeley Lakes Regional School (Rangeley)

No. 33: Robert W. Traip Academy (Kittery)

No. 34: Waterville Senior High School (Waterville)

No. 35: Hall-Dale High School (Farmingdale)

No. 36: Presque Isle High School (Presque Isle)

No. 37: Ellsworth High School (Ellsworth)

No. 38: Mt. Ararat High School (Topsham)

No. 39: Easton Junior/Senior High School (Easton)

No. 40: Oceanside High School East (Rockland)

No. 41: Hermon High School (Hermon)

No. 42: Lawrence High School (Fairfield)

No. 43: Buckfield Junior/Senior High School (Buckfield)

No. 44: Old Town High School (Old Town)

No. 45: Windham High School (Windham)

No. 46: Wiscasset Middle/High School (Wiscasset)

No. 47: Leavitt Area High School (Turner)

No. 48: Gray-New Gloucester High School (Gray)

No. 49: Mt. Blue High School (Farmington)

No. 50: Winslow High School (Winslow)

Find Maine's full rankings here.