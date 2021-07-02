'Best job I've ever had': Belgrade Central School custodian's role goes way beyond cleaning

BELGRADE, Maine — The Super Bowl isn't the only thing kicking off on Sunday -- NEWS CENTER Maine's #LoveSchoolStaff Week is too! We will be honoring educators all over the state this week, beginning with the lead custodian at Belgrade Central School, Dan Wilson.
Wilson said this is the "best job I've ever had. I wish I took it years ago." He's been the lead custodian at Belgrade Central School for about 9 years and he's the first one to school every day to make sure things are working and safe.
He then spends his day keeping the school clean and safe for students and staff. He said it's a steady process of cleaning all day long. That steady process now includes more disinfecting this year, due the COVID-19 pandemic. He said it's been a "drastic change".
"We are constantly cleaning and disinfecting everyday," Wilson said.
The pandemic has changed the way Wilson does his job but it hasn't changed one thing.
"My favorite part? Seeing all the kids!" he said.
Wilson is more than just a custodian to the kids at Belgrade Central School. He said he's made lifelong friends during his time at RSU 18, with both staff and students.
He added that it's important to be there for the kids because you may not know what their home life is like.
"I've seen a few kids over the years and some of them are in pretty rough shape," he said fighting back tears.
Wilson said he does what he can to make them feel better, whether it be a piece of candy or a quick pep talk. He's even given sneakers to students in need.
Wilson said his job, and all jobs in schools is more than just a job.
In an email to NEWS CENTER Maine, RSU 18 Superintendent Carl Gartley said like Wilson, the rest of the custodial staff across the district are also great. Gartley said they're keeping schools safe and clean for staff and students.