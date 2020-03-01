PORTLAND, Maine — Following a rally Thursday night at the Scarborough town hall where members of the teachers’ union, the Scarborough Education Association (SEA), put pressure on the school board amid contract talks, presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-Vermont) wrote a letter of support to the editor to The Portland Press Herald.

“I am proud to stand in solidarity with [Scarborough teachers] and with educators all over the country in this important struggle,” Sanders wrote in the letter.

According to the Press Herald, school board chair Leanne Kazilionos declined to comment on the letter or the impact Sanders’ support might have on the contract negotiations.

Regarding the contact talks prior to the rally Thursday, Kazilionos told NEWS CENTER Maine, “We have good faith disagreements about what should be in the contract and we will look forward to the recommendation from the panel and hope that it will help us reach a settlement.” She was not immediately reached by NEWS CENTER Maine for further comment regarding the Sanders letter of support.

“It is unacceptable that the minimum starting salary for Maine teachers is $40,000 and that the average pay is 20 percent below that of comparably trained professionals,” Sanders said.

The teachers have been working without a new contract since Aug. 31, and the union and school board are currently in the fact-finding stage of the negotiations.

