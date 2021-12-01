Beal College gets a name change

School officials say the University has grown and now offers diplomas to graduate-level degrees focusing on students’ needs.

BANGOR, Maine — A college in Bangor has officially changed its name. Beal College is now Beal University.

Beal University President Sheryl DeWalt says enrollment has increased significantly in the last five years, even during the pandemic, and she believes that’s because the degrees are in essential fields.

DeWalt said the name change was part of the school's strategic plan five years ago which included adding additional levels of degrees

“The school has had associate degrees I think since the 1960s but had not moved into the bachelors and the graduate-level degrees and really when we started the nursing program it became important to have those up early upper-level degrees for an extension of the undergraduate degrees,” DeWalt said. “And so this really snow snowballed our process of moving the school to the next level academically.”

DeWalt says the name is changing, but their identity and core values will remain the same.