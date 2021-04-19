Bath Head Start/Early Head Start to receive $1.5 million

Senators Susan Collins and Angus King made the announcement on Monday

BATH, Maine — Midcoast Maine Community Action has been awarded $1,547,499 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services for its Head Start and Early Head Start Programs.

“Head Start and Early Head Start programs across Maine provide invaluable resources to young children and their families, helping them to cultivate new skills and build educational opportunities,” said Senators Collins and King in a joint statement. “Midcoast Maine Community Action works tirelessly to make their community stronger, and we are grateful for this continued federal investment in Maine’s future.”

Barbara Moody, Ph.D., Director of Child and Family Services for Midcoast Maine Community Action said, “We're so pleased to have this funding, which will allow MMCA's Head Start and Early Head Start programs to provide Maine's young children with high-quality early care and education."

MMCA states its mission is to "empower people to build better lives for stronger communities. The agency connects the community with resources that promote health and quality of life, education and economic independence. MMCA supports regional activities which encourage economic sustainability and social equity within the midcoast area."

HHS says the Head Start program has served more than 36 million children since 1965. It was established to promote school readiness and provide health, nutritional, and social services to eligible four and five-year-old preschoolers and their families.

Early Head Start services are available for eligible children age zero to three and pregnant women. Head Start services include early learning, health, and family well-being.