Bates College student tests positive for COVID-19

The college said the student has not shown symptoms of the virus and has been moved into isolation housing.

LEWISTON, Maine — Bates College said Friday one of its students tested positive for COVID-19.

'While presenting no symptoms of COVID-19 upon their arrival at Bates, one student has tested positive for the virus and has moved into isolation housing, where they will receive all necessary care from Bates Health Services,' Josh McIntosh, vice president for campus life and dean of students, said in a letter addressed to members of the Bates community.

According to McIntosh, since the college’s COVID-19 testing began on Aug. 18, 2020, the Bates COVID-19 Testing Center has conducted 577 employee tests and 1,168 student tests through Aug. 26.

McIntosh said upon arrival on campus, all Bates students are tested for COVID-19 and will quarantine in their room until they receive confirmation of a negative test result.

Maine CDC is aware of the positive case and is working with the college to provide guidance and support as needed.

'Our primary concern at this time is for the well-being of this student and their family during, what must be, a difficult time. The Student Affairs team is working closely with this student and the student’s family to offer support and guidance,' McIntosh wrote.

Bates College says it is committed to providing regular updates to the community about testing results through its COVID-19 dashboard.

In terms of how other Maine colleges and universities are faring, Colby College has reported five positive cases thus far.