Bates College appoints first Black president

LEWISTON, Maine — A new president has been announced for Bates College in Lewiston on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the Board of Trustees voted to elect Garry W. Jenkins, dean and William S. Pattee professor of law at the University of Minnesota Law School, according to an announcement from Bates College.

Jenkins will be the school's first Black president, the release stated.

He will assume leadership as Bates College's ninth president beginning July 1.

"I am overjoyed to join the Bates community as the college’s next president. Bates is a remarkable institution that is exceptionally well-positioned for the future," Jenkins said in the announcement. "Even among the nation’s very best liberal arts colleges, Bates stands out for its illustrious history, academic excellence, vibrant and supportive community, innovative spirit, authentic relationship with its hometown, and the talent and dedication of its people. Simply put, everything about Bates and its culture resonates with me."

"We are at a pivotal moment for American society and higher education. The world urgently needs leaders who have been challenged, developed, and nurtured by Bates and a liberal arts education," he added. "I am excited about what our community will accomplish together in the years ahead."

Bates College began an international search for a new president last July.

Jenkins will replace President Clayton Spencer, who announced her retirement last June after serving more than 15 years on Harvard University's senior leadership team and assuming the presidential role in July 2012.