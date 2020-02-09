Bangor students head back for first day of school with new coronavirus safety measures

"We are so excited to be back, we left in March and it felt like there were so many hurdles to come back but we've done all the safety protocols," said Houghton.

BANGOR, Maine — Hundreds of students in both public and private schools in Bangor went back to class today. They settled in with masks, hand sanitizer stations, and friendly reminders from teachers to stay apart from your friends at all times.

All Saints Catholic School's principal Matthew Houghton says a lot of planning went into this pandemic school year.

"We are so excited to be back, we left in March and it felt like there were so many hurdles to come back but we've done all the safety protocols, we have 2 big campuses," says Houghton.

Some parents were nervous but excited to send their kids to school 5 days a week.

"We've prepared them, we've been practicing wearing our mask and they are ready to go!" says parent Ericka Griffin."I think we are all a little nervous as today starts but, I think the school is well prepared!"

Many students told NEWS CENTER Maine what they missed the most was their friends.

"I haven't seen my friends for months," says 3rd grader Robbie Pelletier.

"I missed my friends!" says Brandon Griffin.

"I'm very excited for the first day of school to see my friends again and to learn more!" says Teo Seviciu.

The private school in Bangor has been working all summer long to make sure its staff, faculty, and students come and leave school safe.

"I think everybody is concerned that we are going to stay healthy, so no one wants to come down with COVID so we are really trying to make sure that we are wearing our masks all the time, that we are washing our hands, and we are staying socially distanced," says Houghton.

Right off the bat kids were taught the importance of staying socially distant from each other at all times. Making sure they keep that distance to keep the learning going!

"We want to stay here, stay alive and stay going every day!" says Houghton.

"It's a new school! I've never been here before!" said Stella Lawrence.

Stella Lawrence wanted to go to a school that offered classes five days a week!

The fifth-grader didn't like remote learning.

"When they found out there was an opening here it just made sense to come here!" says Lawrence.

"People are really excited about coming back full days, and we have about 22 new families this year," says Houghton.

Houghton says they had a spike in admission numbers compared to other years.

This year parents won't be allowed in to the buildings of All Saints Catholic school, they can just drop their kids at the door and pick them up at the end of the school day.

The Bangor Police Department wants to remind people that Bangor school buses are back on the road. "It’s a class E (misdemeanor) to pass a stopped bus while its red lights are flashing. This applies to buses that have pulled over (even in a parking lot) to board or de-board passengers," said Wade Betters, Public Information Officer at Bangor Police Department.

Some school buses have video cameras to capture violations. Violations (in Bangor) are reported to Bangor PD. We can and will cite the driver, or the registered owner of the vehicle responsible.

Please allow extra time to get to your destination if you travel when the buses are picking up or dropping off students.

"If there are some families that want to go to a school full-time we do have some room and they could call me and we could set up a tour about coming to All Saints Catholic School," says Houghton.

All Saints Catholic School in Bangor has 2 campuses one for kids from Kinder to 4th grade at St. Mary's on Ohio Street and the other one with grades 5 to 8 on 166 State Street.