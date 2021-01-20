Bangor Schools switch to remote learning for the remainder of the week

Due to the increasing number of students being identified as close contacts, all Bangor Schools will move to remote learning for the remainder of the week.

The school department announced on its website that due to the increasing number of students being identified as close contacts, all Bangor Schools will move to remote learning for the remainder of the week. Students will return to in-person learning Monday, January 25.

A school bus driver shortage interrupted in-person schooling on Tuesday in Bangor. Then at around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, parents of kids at six previously unaffected schools were told that bus transportation would not be available Wednesday. However, the district said in-person learning would still occur, just without any buses.

The following message was posted to the Bangor School Department website Wednesday morning:

We apologize for the tardiness of this message, but we have just recently found out that bus transportation is not available for Abraham Lincoln School, Bangor Regional Program, Downeast School, Fourteenth Street School, Fruit Street School, and William S. Cohen School. In person learning will occur at those schools, there will just be no buses running.

We are working to find alternative plans which allow all students to be in school, while keeping all of our students, staff, and bus drivers safe.

Please reach out to your child’s school if you have further questions.

Please be safe and be well. Thank you.

On Tuesday, the district said due to a bus driver shortage and high numbers of COVID-19 cases in several schools in the district, students at the following schools would be remote until Mon, Jan. 25:

Bangor High School

James F. Doughty School

Mary Snow School

Fairmount School

Vine Street School

The district said all other schools would remain in-person and that buses would run for these schools. The district did say parents and guardians are encouraged to drive their kids, but did not prepare parents for no bus transportation at all.