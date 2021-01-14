Bangor schools set plan to combat racism

The Bangor School Department is implementing a list of actions to help combat racism and make the schools a more welcoming place for everyone.

BANGOR, Maine — Hurtful words and bad behavior from kids at school is an unfortunate reality. After some high school students spoke up about alleged racism happening at Bangor High School, Bangor School Department officials set forth a plan to make some changes, hoping it will help.

The Bangor School Department hired a law firm, Bernstein Shur, to thoroughly investigate allegations of racism at the high school. After the investigation process, the firm delivered a 60-page report available to the public.

"I appreciate the courage it took for them to say something, stand up, to prompt this change," Bangor schools interim Superintendent Kathy Harris-Smedberg said.

The findings point to the need for change. So, after months of investigation, inclusivity training, and new hires, the school department is implementing a new list of actions to help combat the problem and make the school a more welcoming place for everyone.

Here are just a few:

To read the rest of the new policies click here.

School officials say they hope this will help every student feels safe and welcomed.

"We are taking this seriously, both reactionarily and proactively, these are issues that are challenging but they are vibrant and they are critical to student learning," Dana Carver-Bialer, Title IX and Affirmative Action coordinator for Bangor schools said.

Bangor students will have more diverse guest speakers and class discussions regarding different religions, cultures, traditions, and backgrounds. It's holding more educational events on diversity and inclusion, establishing a better process for reporting bad behavior, and changing its dress code, to name a few.

"From signage in the bathroom stalls to emails, to me popping into classrooms and being a familiar face," Carver-Bialer says.

Carver-Bialer is the resource for everyone in Bangor who wants to report a negative school behavior—from parents, staff members, professors, and students.

"I tell everyone, I can't help to positively change what I don't know is happening," Carver-Bialer says.

School officials remind parents and students that it is important they report any racial or diversity issues they become aware of.

"It shouldn't be a 'one and done,' or a stand-alone type of training, we understand that we have to always grow," Harris-Smedberg said.