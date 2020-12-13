Bangor School Department announces where snow days stand amidst remote learning era

x
At a Bangor School Committee meeting on December 9, the interim superintendent announced remote learning days will be an option for two snow days per year.
BANGOR, Maine — If anything, 2020 has proved Mainers can adapt to just about any situation -- and do it well. When it comes to schooling, the "norm" we used to know has changed dramatically. Now, learning from home is as feasible an option as heading to the classroom -- and that fact bears the question of where snow days stand.

At the Bangor School Committee meeting on Wednesday, December 9, Interim Superintendent Dr. Kathy-Smedberg addressed this conversation, announcing Bangor schools will not make all snow days remote learning days -- but it will be an option for at least two snow days throughout the school year.

This decision comes after a news release on October 6 that stated the Bangor School Department would move to remote learning days instead of snow days. 

The Bangor School Department says community support has been shown for both sides of this discussion. 

