Bangor School Department chooses new superintendent of schools

James Tager will start as the new Bangor superintendent of schools on July 1 after a long national search.

BANGOR, Maine — The Bangor School Committee announced Wednesday night as part of its school committee meeting that Mr. James R. Tager will be the next superintendent of schools.

Tager will start working on July 1, 2021, after its previous superintendent, Dr. Betsy Webb retired in October of 2020.

Tager was just recently the Superintendent of Schools for Franklin West Supervisory Union in Vermont.

Tager was one of the finalists of a long national search done by the Bangor School Department and the Maine School Management Association.

Tager was the Superintendent of Schools for Franklin West Supervisory Union in Vermont starting in 2020, he previously was the Superintendent of Schools for Flagler Schools in Florida from 2017 to 2020.

According to a post on Facebook by the Bangor School Department, Tager worked for 35 years as a teacher, Director of K-12 Curriculum, Principal and Deputy Superintendent at the Volusia County School District of Florida.

"Tager has a Master of Arts in Administration and Supervision from Nova Southeastern University and a Bachelor of Arts in Elementary Education and Special Education from Flagler College," read the Facebook post.