BANGOR, Maine — Students across the state have been doing online schoolwork for more than a month because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

But for some students, they are just now getting online devices that will allow them to do their work.

"Before we were really looking at learning packets and learning activities but now we can do a variety of synchronous and asynchronous instruction," Bangor Superintendent Betsy Webb said.

But now, thanks to the community coming together and raising $60,000, every Bangor student has or will soon get access to the internet.

This gives students and parents the flexibility to do work when they can. Webb said she has parents tell her this is the flexibility they need.

The need for internet expands beyond Bangor.

RELATED: Maine students struggle with Internet access during remote learning

Rebecca Brugman is a mom of three on Mount Desert Island. Her kids saw a promotion by Spectrum that would give them two months of free internet.

"'Cause it's just not one of those luxuries my family has," she said.

Brugman said before the COVID-19 pandemic began, her family used the library in town for most of their internet needs, but it's always been a challenge.

"My kids are the ones who always got detention for not having homework done... because we don't have wifi," Brugman said.

Back in Bangor, Webb said students are able to do their work from home, and now all of them will also be able to connect with their classmates and teachers.

