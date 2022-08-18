Bangor schools will see new changes to dress code this year

The updated dress code is as much about increased communication as it is about student clothing, according to the school department.

BANGOR, Maine — The Bangor School Committee passed revisions to its dress code Wednesday night.

The school department's Title IX and affirmative action coordinator, Dana Carver-Bialer, spearheaded the changes.

"When I was tasked with really looking at this dress code policy, it felt important to me to do the research, so, to see what other districts were doing, to look at the data. So, where are there disparities and questions of inequity?" Carver-Bialer said.

The new revisions state that bra and tank top straps and visible waistbands “do not constitute excessive exposure.” Among other changes, midriffs must be “reasonably covered" and clothing must cover the “majority of one’s abdomen."

Carver-Bialer said the updated dress code is as much about increased communication as it is about student clothing, saying there was unclear messaging to staff members about what was allowed.

Students cannot wear hoods or baseball caps for school safety reasons. However, students can wear religious or cultural head coverings.

"I think it speaks to our sense of community and wanting to make sure that everyone feels safe and not just respected - that's not good enough for me - but really celebrated," Carver-Bialer said.

The policy also prohibits racist and discriminatory clothing.

Carver-Bialer said the new code gives students and staff members a clear understanding of the policy. One committee member said she was glad to see such clear and direct language in the new rules.

The new changes will be implemented at the start of the school year on Sept. 1.