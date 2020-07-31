Bangor leaders discuss school reopening plans for this fall

BANGOR, Maine — Friday in Bangor, members of the Community Health Leadership Board, City of Bangor, and Bangor School Department gathered to discuss school reopening plans and child safety for this upcoming school year.
After four months of planning and discussing, Bangor schools Superintendent Betsy Webb says Bangor schools will reopen this fall on time.
Families can choose among three options: in-person classes, a hybrid model, or fully online learning. A hybrid model will be where children can attend in-person classes just two or three times a week and the rest of the days will be online.
In a survey sent to Bangor parents, Webb says 60 percent of Bangor families reported plans to send their students for in-person classes five days a week.
27 percent will choose the hybrid model and 13 percent will keep their kids full at home this fall semester.
"Our plans include universal screening, cleaning protocols as outlined by the CDC, distancing, face mask-wearing, hand washing, small cohorts of students with limited travel through the building, small groups, and many other details," says Webb.
The Bangor Public Health Director Patty Hamilton said it is time to get children used to wearing masks. All students no matter their age, are required to wear a face mask.
Schools in Bangor will start on September 1.
Speakers will include Bangor City Council Chair Clare Davitt; Dr. Betsy Webb, Superintendent of the Bangor School Department; Patty Hamilton, Director of Public Health; Tracy Willette, Director of Parks and Recreation; and Deb Neuman, President, Bangor Region Chamber of Commerce. James Jarvis, MD from Northern Light Health will also be present to answer any questions. The focus of the press conference will be on a safe reopening for academic, social, emotional, and economic reasons.