Bangor High School to host in-person graduation ceremonies

The ceremony will be held outdoors at the high school's soccer field on June 13.

BANGOR, Maine — Bangor High School announced that it will host a traditional graduation and prom this July.

Principal Paul Butler told the Bangor school committee Wednesday night that the graduation ceremonies will be held outdoors.

"We settled out a firm plan for graduation, a firm plan for the prom, and we've always worked closely with the Project Graduation group," Butler said.

Butler said Project Graduation was sadly born out of a tragedy of losing seniors for various reasons to preventable accidents around high school celebration season.

Project Graduation is a certified non-profit that focuses on providing a healthy alternative for students, which will also happen this year.

Students finishing up their senior classes will receive diplomas in mid-June on the school's soccer field. The prom is on the schedule. too.

There will be an indoor and an outdoor option at the Anah Shriner's building in Bangor for students to celebrate that big night.

"For reasons of safety and prevention, we've decided to limit prom attendance to current Bangor High School students. That's raised some questions and objections. I will recommend that's the absolute safest way, those are students that we know."

The in-person graduation ceremony will be on Sunday, June 13 at 4 p.m. with four guests allowed per graduate.

"There will probably be a little less precision in the marching, but we will have the traditional graduation event.