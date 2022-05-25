Bangor High School implements graduation coach to help students

Administrators felt a graduation coach may be a necessary tool in helping students make up credits needed to graduate due to falling behind during the pandemic.

BANGOR, Maine — The pandemic had costly effects on schools. While remote learning was seen as a necessary precaution, it put a strain on Maine's education system in many ways.

Now, to help some students who struggled to catch up, Bangor High School implemented a graduation coach this year to do just that.

Justine Cone, graduation coach at the high school, said she's worked with about 75 juniors and seniors this year.

"Almost all of them either needed an extra credit, they were behind in credits, or they had some other barrier to where they weren't passing their courses," Cone said.

The concern for many of them is that they wouldn't have enough credits required to graduate. Each of these students endured setbacks for a variety of reasons.

"Some students ... their families lost jobs, and they had to work to help supplement their family's incomes. They had to maybe watch younger siblings and take care of their families in that kind of way," Cone said.

Beyond helping students get caught up on credits, Cone said she helps them with conflicts with teachers or peers, mental health struggles, or even working through hard times at home.

Devina Dayton, a senior at Bangor High School, said she started to fall behind during remote learning.

"It was very easy to just not do it and put it off to the side and do it later. I was very concerned about, like, whether graduation was really even an option because of how many credits I lost over junior year," Dayton said.

Trevin Spain, a senior at Bangor High School, said he also struggled with the adjustment to virtual learning last year.

"I barely got work done. I think I failed one class even, and it just wasn't good," Spain said.

Both Spain and Dayton said they were grateful to have someone like Cone to help get them back on track this year.

"She constantly reminded me of stuff I had missing, stuff I needed to get done. Now I'm passing everything. I'm all caught up. I'm ready for graduation," Spain said.

"It's just amazing to have that feeling of I'm gonna graduate. There's no concerns. There's no worries. I'm all set," Dayton said.

Cone said it's been rewarding to see the progress each of them has made over the course of the year.

"I'm so proud of how they've all been doing, not just academically, but growing as people," Cone said.

Dayton and Spain said now that the weight of graduation is off of their shoulders, they both plan on heading to Eastern Maine Community College in the fall.