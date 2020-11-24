Bangor High School goes fully remote through Dec. 4 due to COVID-19 outbreak

Interim Superintendent Kathy Harris-Smedberg said the school is working closely with Bangor Public Health and the Maine CDC to minimize the spread of the virus.

BANGOR, Maine — Bangor High School is moving to fully remote learning through Dec. 4 after the school department received notification of at least one confirmed COVID-19 case in a person associated with the school.

On Wednesday, Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah said the Maine CDC is aware of three cases among people associated with the school. The Maine CDC has opened an outbreak investigation at the school.

In a letter posted to the school's website Tuesday, Interim Superintendent Kathy Harris-Smedberg said the school is working closely with Bangor Public Health and the Maine CDC to minimize the spread of the virus.

"If you or your child have been identified as having been potentially exposed, the CDC or a Bangor nurse will contact you today and will provide you with more information regarding what you will need to do," Harris-Smedberg said in the letter. "Please know that all people in contact with the confirmed case will need to quarantine for 14 days. A negative test result does not allow an individual to shorten quarantine time.