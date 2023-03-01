ME Dept. of Education responds to 'high risk' designation from U.S. Dept. of Education

AUGUSTA, Maine — The Maine Department of Education was told it was at risk of losing federal funding due to being labeled "high risk" as it relates to federal assessments.
On Monday, Commissioner Pender Makin responded to the U.S. Department of Education in a letter.
Makin outlined three reasons why she believes the department is not out of compliance with the federal government.
In an email, a spokesperson for the department said, "The Maine DOE’s actions were guided, as always, by what we believed to be in the interest of students, families, and educators. [The actions] were made following substantial input from educators, and occurred in the context of a global pandemic. We are hopeful that our response will quickly resolve this matter."