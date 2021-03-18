Auburn School Committee votes to end hybrid learning for high school students

The Middle School will remain hybrid due to lack of staff.

AUBURN, Maine — High school students in Auburn will likely return to in-class full-time learning within the next couple of weeks.

The Auburn School Committee voted on Wednesday night to end hybrid learning for Edward Little High School students and bring kids and teachers back into classrooms five days a week beginning on April 5th.

However, the committee decided middle school students will continue with the hybrid model due to the lack of staff for full-time learning right now.

In a concession, the school board did approve a 5-day week for some middle school students who are struggling with remote learning.

CDC masking and distancing guidelines will be enforced for all students, whether they be in class full time or hybrid learning.