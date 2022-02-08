Auburn school buses out of operation after not being properly inspected

If parents can't bring their children to school, the kids will have an excused absence.

AUBURN, Maine — Auburn School Department buses are out of operation until they can be properly inspected, officials say.

In a letter sent to students and families from Superintendent Cornelia Brown, she wrote the issue was brought to her attention by Maine State Police.

Brown asked, in the letter, that parents bring their kids to school for the next two days. If parents can't get their children to school, they'll have an excused absence.

The superintendent also wrote remote learning is an option she doesn't want to use.

"I regret having to make this request. However, the safety of our students and staff simply cannot be compromised," she wrote in the letter. "I apologize for the difficulty I know this decision presents for families."

Read the full letter below.