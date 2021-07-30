Auburn high school alum donates Chromebooks to immigrant students

Stephen Whalen, Edward Little High School Class of 1988 alum, said he is passionate about giving back and helping those from underserved communities

AUBURN, Maine — Immigrant students at Edward Little High School in Auburn received free Chromebooks Friday.

Stephen Whalen donated 20 of them. He is a member of the class of 1988 and is a managing partner at City Realty Group in Boston. He has been donating computers every year because he said he is passionate about giving back and helping those from underserved communities.

"I really see the value in diversity. I really see the strength in diversity. I like embracing it. I feel like cultures and different viewpoints can teach you a lot," Whalen said.

Whalen said the school determines who gets a Chromebook.