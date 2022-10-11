Arizona police arrest teen over Scarborough High School threats

SCARBOROUGH, Maine — Arizona police arrested a 15-year-old girl in connection with threats that were made against Scarborough High School last week, police said.
The Marana Police Department wrote in a Facebook post that it was contacted by Maine authorities who said the school was receiving multiple threats from a former student who now lives in Arizona.
Maine authorities connected the threats with the teen who allegedly threatened to shoot students and place bombs on the campus.
Police said the student was using a third-party app to send the threats to her former school.
Marana police found the student, interviewed her, and then arrested the teen for making those threats, according to the post.