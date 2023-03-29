Anonymous donor gifts quarter of a million dollars for the arts

An anonymous donor wanted to donate money to a program that could use the most impact in the Portland school system.

PORTLAND, Maine — A local woman donated a quarter of a million dollars to the Portland Public Schools to expand the music and the arts program for Kindergarten through twelfth grade.

The donor is a parent of a child in the district, but she wants to remain anonymous.

The woman wanted to donate money to a program that could use the most impact in the school system.

Teachers across the district are in communication about how they can use the money given to expand the arts and help students use their imagination and widen their creativity.

"It's amazing, it's the largest donation from a single individual donor we've received in our history. It's a game-changer," Andrea Summers, executive director of the foundation for Portland Public Schools, said. "When I was speaking with some of the arts teachers, it brought tears to their eyes that someone would value and care what they do enough. We are absolutely delighted.”

Portland Public Schools is working with a team of art, music, and drama teachers to identify where the expansion opportunities are for both in-school and extracurricular offerings.