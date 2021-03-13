Annual parent conference now focusing on the struggles of remote learning

Each year, G.E.A.R. Parent Network and Maine Parent Federation hold a conference, but this year the focus will be on supporting kids and parents through the pandemic

AUGUSTA, Maine — Beginning this week, an annual conference will be held for parents but it will discuss things very differently than what is usually on the agenda.

Instead, G.E.A.R. Parent Network and Maine Parent Federation are teaming up to talk about remote learning, mental health, and how parents can take care of themselves during this time.

A few of the things on the agenda are going back to in-person learning, what to know about vaccines, self-care for parents, and suicide prevention information.

"We know that we've seen increases in suicide idealization and completed suicide and that as a parent is the last thing you want to happen to you as a child," Cindy Seekins from G.E.A.R said.