Ammunition found in stairwell, hallway of Turner school

Tripp Middle School remained open but in "hold" status throughout the day as detectives investigated.

TURNER, Maine — Detectives spent much of Wednesday at Tripp Middle School in Turner after four .22-caliber bullets were found in a stairway and hallway of the building.

Deputies from the Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office were called to the school at 8:25 a.m. on Wednesday and spent most of the day conducting interviews and viewing surveillance footage, according to Martin Fournier, public information officer for the sheriff's department.

Students remained in their classrooms in a "hold" mode while deputies investigated, Androscoggin County Sheriff Eric Samson told NEWS CENTER Maine.

"We have absolutely no threat of violence to any staff members or students," Fournier said. "The school did an excellent job of securing their environment."

No suspects have been identified and no charges have been filed, he said.

No additional information was available at 3:15 p.m.

A call to the Tripp Middle School principal was not immediately returned.